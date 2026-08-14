‘Architects of India’s future’: President Murmu’s praise for students amid protests

President Droupadi Murmu emphasised national security and the need to ‘safeguard the future of students’ in her address to the nation on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day.

The President referred to students – at the centre of nationwide protests calling for accountability and transparency in NEET and civil service recruitment examinations – as ‘the architects of India’s future’, and said,

“Just as the government and society must remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of our students.”

“Public examinations become gateways to the opportunities for our students,” she said, adding that the government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform selection infrastructure.

“The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth,” she said.

Student protests against public exam systems

Recent student protests – led by the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) – have focused on widespread anger over systemic corruption in the public examination system, as well as repeated question paper leaks, and cancellation of the high-stake exams, such as the NEET-UG test that was held on May .

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The protests lead to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister.

Government’s ‘anti-paper leak law’ response

In the recent-concluded parliament session the government passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which enhancing penalties and fines outlined in the earlier law. The amendment also introduced fast-track courts and a strict two-month deadline for investigations.

“Through the government’s initiatives and emerging economic activities, a wide range of new avenues are opening up for the youth. By exploring such new opportunities, our young people can embark on new paths to success,” President Murmu said during her Friday evening address.

On Operation Sindoor

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The President also touched on Operation Sindoor – India’s armed response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 2025. The government said then the attack originated from a Pakistan-backed terrorist group. The Indian military then launched precision-strikes at what it said were terror camps in Pak and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Recalling the first anniversary of Op Sindoor – in May – the President said, “That historic operation against terrorism… sent a clear and firm message to terrorists and those who support them, that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions.”

On Indus Waters Treaty row

The President also touched upon the Indian government suspending a decades-old agreement with Pakistan to share the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries in response to the Pahalgam attack. “Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with the country that harbours terrorism is a decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers,” she added.

New Delhi has said it will not change its position on this matter till Pakistan takes credible steps towards ending cross-border terrorism.

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Also Read | On eve of Independence Day, Punjab Shahi Imam recalls why his family chose to stay in India

On the executive, legislature, judiciary

In her address, the President also spoke about the responsibilities of the executive, legislature and judiciary, as clearly defined in the Constitution.

“Giving voice to the aspirations of the people is the duty of their representatives in the Legislature. The Executive is responsible for implementing policies that serve the interests of the nation and its people. It is the duty of every person associated with the Judiciary to ensure none is deprived of justice due to lack of resources.”

All citizens, especially those belonging to deprived sections of the society, should have equal access to timely justice with dignity, she added.

On Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Jyotiba Phule

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She also made special mention of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his contribution to the unification of princely states, and that of Jyotiba Phule towards social justice. “Our country is celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Mahatma Phule and Kranti-Jyoti Savitribai Phule made historic contributions to social justice, education, women’s empowerment, and equality.”

Following their ideals, the upliftment of the deprived sections of society has been given priority at the national level during the past few years, she said.

“History of the world bears witness to the fact that development rooted in a strong sense of cultural identity is both rapid and sustainable. Today, there is a growing awareness in the country that a sense of cultural pride bolsters the inner strength of the nation.”

On Indian economy, digital payments

India has developed the world’s largest and best digital infrastructure, the President said.

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“Digital payments are now common even in small rural shops and among street vendors. More than half of the world’s real-time digital transactions take place in India.”

According to economic projections, the growth rate of the Indian economy is expected to be more than twice the average global growth rate. Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has further strengthened the foundation of our economic progress and national security, she noted.

On foreign policy and Global South

National interest is the foundation of our foreign policy, the President said, adding, “Peace, cooperation, dialogue, and the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam are the pillars of our foreign policy. We have entered into Free Trade Agreements with many countries to enhance economic cooperation and strengthen mutual relations. We are playing a leading role among the countries of the Global South.”

In the wake of several conflicts going on around the world, President Murmu noted that India “believes in a rules-based international order.”

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She added, “Our endeavour is to ensure that the global community receives appropriate representation in the United Nations and other multilateral organisations”, and this endeavour of our country has been getting strong support from many countries, she noted, as India officially launched its campaign last month for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term.