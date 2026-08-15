Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: ‘Changed no-go sea areas to go-ahead’: PM’s Independence Day address

Modi unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort.

Sporting a red turban with a yellow and white Bandhani pattern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 80th Independence Day. The address began shortly after he unfurled the tricolour as part of the 80th Independence Day, marking another milestone in its journey since gaining Independence from British rule.

During his address, he exuded confidence that India will have achieved the target of being a ‘Viksit Bharat’ when the nation celebrates Independence Day in 2047. “We have to achieve this, all 140 crore of us have to achieve this. This becomes a sign of our courage in the eyes of the world; the world starts seeing us differently. In the last 12 years, crores of people whether it is Dalit, oppressed, poor, middle-class, or youth, each one has taken a vow, and with dedication, they have tried to take the country to new heights; I respect that. It’s because of this effort that over 25 crore have been pulled out of poverty,” he said.

Story continues below this ad Focusing on the concept of aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, PM Modi said: “We have had the conviction that we don’t want India to be reliant on others; we have to become self-reliant. We get everything in the country. Hence, we have to improve and protect ourselves and take a resolve for swadeshi, self-reliance, and ‘vocal for local’.” Earlier today, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. He also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. 2026 Independence Day celebrations also mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day, speaking about students as the architects of India’s future. President Murmu’s address came ahead of the main Independence Day celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort on Saturday morning. Follow The Indian Express Independence Day 2026 live coverage for the latest updates from the Red Fort, key highlights from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech, reactions from political leaders and celebrations from across India. We will also bring you the latest news, photos and videos from the 80th Independence Day celebrations throughout the day. Live Updates Aug 15, 2026 08:00 AM IST India will spend Rs 85,000 crore in deep-sea exploration PM Modi said India will spend Rs 85,000 in deep-sea exploration. He also highlighted the importance of deep-sea exploration for the country's economy. He said many countries are now depending on India for critical minerals. Aug 15, 2026 07:58 AM IST Engaged in making India self-reliant in critical minerals: PM Modi We are also engaged in making ourselves self-reliant in critical minerals. We announced a critical mineral corridor, many countries are reposing their faith in us on this issue. Similarly, energy’s importance is rising. It is impossible to run a modern world without energy, hence, whether it is chips, data centres, we need energy security, it is the need of the times: PM Modi at Red Fort Aug 15, 2026 07:56 AM IST PM Modi cites energy security, says country working towards nuclear energy PM Modi also raised the issue of energy security, citing the expansion of data centres and chip industry. He said India is looking forward to produce 100 GW of energy till 2047. Aug 15, 2026 07:54 AM IST India will have to be Atmanirbhar, three semiconductor plant producing chips: PM Modi PM Modi said that the country has to be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) so that India doesn't have to rely on any other country. He cited 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' as some of the initiatives taken by the government. He said in the world of technology, India is understanding the value of chips and that's why India has set up three semiconductor plant. He added several other semiconductor plants will be set up in the near future. Aug 15, 2026 07:51 AM IST Governance changing, old laws removed, infrastructure modernised: PM Modi In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the pace at which the country is developing in the last 12 years was nowhere when India got its freedom. He said the governance is changing, old laws being done away with and the infrastructure is being modernised. He added several Indian cities are now getting metro trains. Aug 15, 2026 07:48 AM IST 25 crores taken out of poverty: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government took 25 crore people out of poverty. He said in the last 12 years, the nation has expedite its development. "It is impossible now to stop 140 crore Indians who are marching with resolve towards develoment," he added. Aug 15, 2026 07:46 AM IST Highlights from PM Modi's Independence Day speech It is a historic moment for those present today. For the first time since Independence, Vande Mataram is reverberating here. As we celebrate 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram what better moment to mark this event. Several parts of the country saw calamities like floods, landslides, we understand their sorrow and pain, I want to assure them that the entire country stands with them: PM Modi Aug 15, 2026 07:45 AM IST India will be a developed nation by 2047: PM Modi Our resolve should be high, because when resolve are set high, then our attempt is also greater. India is also seeing a dream, of achieving new heights. When the nation will achieve 100 years of Independence Day in 2047, we have to make the country a developed nation. We have to achieve this dream: PM Modi Aug 15, 2026 07:43 AM IST Vande Mataram resonating in every heart: PM Modi Vande Mataram resonating in every heart, tricolour flying in every house: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Independence Day address Aug 15, 2026 07:40 AM IST PM Modi at Red Fort for Independence Day address PM Modi starts his address from Red Fort. He paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the country's freedom. Aug 15, 2026 07:34 AM IST PM Modi hoists flag at Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoisted the flag at the Red Fort. Aug 15, 2026 07:32 AM IST Vande Mataram played at Red Fort Vande Mataram is being played at Red Fort ahead of the flag-hoisting. Aug 15, 2026 07:28 AM IST PM Modi received by Rajnath Singh at Red Fort, inspects guard of honour Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He inspected guard of honour at Red Fort ahead of his address to the nation on 80th Independence Day. PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day flag raising



LIVE updates: https://t.co/K6rZQHQTju pic.twitter.com/ZrusBnCMpO — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 15, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 15, 2026 07:26 AM IST PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Ahead of his address to the nation from the Red Fort, the prime minister visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation and paid homage to him. VIDEO | Independence Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.



He will address the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort for the 13th consecutive time.



(Source: Third Party)#independenceday



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/tdjMEMHO4r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 15, 2026 07:19 AM IST PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Aug 15, 2026 07:18 AM IST 'Let's resolve to build developed, self-reliant India': Amit Shah extends Independence Day greetings Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens of the country." "On the occasion of Independence Day, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave warriors who dedicated their all for the freedom of Mother India. Let us, on this Independence Day, resolve to accelerate the construction of a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant India," Shah wrote on X. समस्त देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर माँ भारती की आजादी के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पित करने वाले सभी वीर सेनानियों को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ।



आइए, इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर विकसित, समृद्ध और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण को और गति देने का… pic.twitter.com/9QWOj9kTGV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 15, 2026 07:14 AM IST Security heightened across Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations Security has been heightened across Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. #watch | Delhi | Security is heightened across Delhi as the 80th Independence Day celebrations will begin at Red Fort shortly



Visuals from Rajghat pic.twitter.com/3tIxqUFq0Q — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 15, 2026 07:10 AM IST 'Remembering countless freedom fighters who ended colonial rule': PM Modi On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat." Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.



We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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