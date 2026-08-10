Independence Day 2026: Crafts from four states adorn President’s At Home invite

DIDOM DAIMARI, an environmental conservationist working in Assam’s Udalguri for over 12 years, recently received a white bag from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The parcel comprised some rare craft items and an invite — to participate in the At Home reception hosted by President Draupadi Murmu on August 15.

Daimari is among around 650 guests, including over 100 eminent citizens, invited to the 80th Independence Day high tea. Also on the list is Hemlata Suryavanshi from Ujjain, for participating in the Yuva Aapda Mitra training programme, and Leh’s Tashi Namgyal, fondly called ‘Yakzee’, who has worked towards community welfare.

Officials said the focus of this year’s high tea is to highlight the heritage and traditions of four states — Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. So be it the menu, decor or performances, everything will have a touch of central India, they said.