Independence Day 2026: Crafts from four states adorn President’s At Home invite

3 min readNew DelhiAug 10, 2026 04:17 AM IST
DIDOM DAIMARI, an environmental conservationist working in Assam’s Udalguri for over 12 years, recently received a white bag from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The parcel comprised some rare craft items and an invite — to participate in the At Home reception hosted by President Draupadi Murmu on August 15.
Daimari is among around 650 guests, including over 100 eminent citizens, invited to the 80th Independence Day high tea. Also on the list is Hemlata Suryavanshi from Ujjain, for participating in the Yuva Aapda Mitra training programme, and Leh’s Tashi Namgyal, fondly called ‘Yakzee’, who has worked towards community welfare.
Officials said the focus of this year’s high tea is to highlight the heritage and traditions of four states — Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. So be it the menu, decor or performances, everything will have a touch of central India, they said.
The invite bag contains figurines handcrafted using Pitwa art from Bastar. (Express photo)
The specially curated menu includes ‘patoleo’ from the Konkan region, comprising rice-flour parcels filled with coconut and jaggery; mini farra from Chhattisgarh; khamang Kakdi from Maharashtra and Jabalpur’s gatpat, a tangy mix of potatoes and tomatoes sauteed in ghee, from Madhya Pradesh.
The invite bag — designed in collaboration with the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad — showcases several environmental practices and conservation initiatives from the four states. Its outer cover is inspired by the Kaavi art of the coastal Konkan region. A wrought iron bell is attached to the address slip, which has been handcrafted by tribal ironsmiths in Bastar using recycled scrap iron.
The bag also contains a handwoven Maheshwari stole that will be used to welcome guests upon their arrival. It also includes a display frame featuring figurines handcrafted using ‘Lauh Shilp’ or Pitwa art, a world-renowned tribal craft from Bastar. Mirroring the daily life and culture of local tribes, this eco-friendly art form transforms recycled scrap iron into minimalist sculptures.
The invite bag contains figurines handcrafted using Pitwa art from Bastar. (Express photo)
A pair of Azulejo tiles in the bag depicts Goa’s Khajan lands, which are community-managed coastal wetlands, reclaimed from mangrove forests. Developed centuries ago, this ancient agro-aqua ecosystem uses an intricate network of dykes (bunds), embankments and sluice gates to control tidal river water, preventing saltwater from flooding crops while supporting paddy cultivation, fishing, and salt-panning.
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Beneficiaries of certain Central government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Yojana, Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan for tribal welfare and Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, have also been invited to the high tea, said officials.
Earlier this year, the Republic Day At Home focused on the vibrant heritage and handicraft of the eight northeastern states. In 2025, the Independence Day At Home recenption hosted by the President was themed around the cultural heritage of eastern India, highlighting crafts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.