Monday, August 15, 2022

Independence Day 2022: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to nation

At 7.30 am, he unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 15, 2022 8:08:43 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort as the country celebrated 75 years of Independence, said that India’s flag now flies high around the world.

At 7.30 am, he unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Mughal-era Red Fort.

Here are the top quotes from his address to the nation:

🔴 I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. India’s flag now flies high around the world.

🔴 The citizens are thankful to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar among the many who gave their lives to attain Independence. This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule.

🔴 When we speak of the freedom struggle, we can’t forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru — there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle and inspired the tribal community to live and die for the country.

🔴 India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 07:57:58 am
