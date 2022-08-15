Independence Day 2022: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to nation

Updated: August 15, 2022 8:08:43 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort as the country celebrated 75 years of Independence, said that India’s flag now flies high around the world.
At 7.30 am, he unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Mughal-era Red Fort.
Here are the top quotes from his address to the nation:
🔴 I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. India’s flag now flies high around the world.
Subscriber Only Stories
🔴 The citizens are thankful to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar among the many who gave their lives to attain Independence. This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule.
🔴 When we speak of the freedom struggle, we can’t forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru — there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle and inspired the tribal community to live and die for the country.
🔴 India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown JewelPremium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid
Independence Day 2022: Google celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with Doodle featuring kites
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzier featuring in I-Day 21-gun salute?
Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos
As Covid waned, 8 of top 10 firms hired over 3 lakh
India’s Covid handling better than developed countries, says Murmu
Next CJI says: Hope to put in place ‘healthy practices’ in court with all on board
Dalit boy’s death: Teacher tried to buy family’s silence
Taliban: Asked India to complete its development projects in Afghanistan
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for human capital
India at 100 must be a nation without discrimination