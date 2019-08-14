Independence Day 2019 preparations LIVE updates: Massive security put in place ahead of celebrations

Ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in the country, multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. In wake of the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, security has been beefed up across New Delhi and neighbouring border areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort at 7 am Thursday. This will be his first Independence Day address after the BJP returned to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

A massive security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, have been placed around the Red Fort. Special deployments have been made by the SPG and different components of the Army and paramilitary forces, along with around 20,000 Delhi Police personnel, including those from the traffic wing.

The full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day took place at the Red Fort on Tuesday amid tight security cover. Defence personnel from the Army, Navy and the Air Force marched across the Mughal-era Red Fort while school children showcased their performance during the rehearsal.