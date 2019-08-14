Independence Day 2019 preparations LIVE updates: Massive security put in place ahead of celebrations

Independence Day 2019 preparations LIVE updates: Massive security put in place ahead of celebrationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/independence-day-2019-preparations-live-updates-security-red-fort-traffic-metro-restrictions-5903825/
Independence Day 2019 preparations LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort at 7 am, August 15, 2019. This will be his first Independence Day address after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in the country, multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. In wake of the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, security has been beefed up across New Delhi and neighbouring border areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort at 7 am Thursday. This will be his first Independence Day address after the BJP returned to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
A massive security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, have been placed around the Red Fort. Special deployments have been made by the SPG and different components of the Army and paramilitary forces, along with around 20,000 Delhi Police personnel, including those from the traffic wing.
The full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day took place at the Red Fort on Tuesday amid tight security cover. Defence personnel from the Army, Navy and the Air Force marched across the Mughal-era Red Fort while school children showcased their performance during the rehearsal.
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Independence day preparations. Security has been beefed up and arrangements are underway ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations.
After being ruled by the British for years, India finally gained its hard-fought Independence on August 15, 1947. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India said on the night of August 15, 1947. Later, to commemorate the occasion, the Indian national flag was hoisted above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi, a gesture that became regular subsequently.
Every year the day is celebrated with much aplomb. Schools and colleges commemorate this day by arranging for various skits, competitions and other events which remind and celebrate the arduous struggle many had to go through in order to enjoy the Independence we have today.
