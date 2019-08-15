Independence Day 2019 Flag Hosting Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation in his 15 August speech

On the occasion of the 73rd year of India’s Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi after hoisting the Tricolour. This will be the Prime Minister’s first Independence Day speech after returning to power with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi is expected to speak on a number of issues, especially on recent developments including the framing of law against triple talaq and abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. In view of the I-Day celebrations, the Army and the BSF have been put on high alert to step up vigil along the Indo-Pak border.

The PM’s speech will be broadcast live on television as well as streamed live on the Internet. You can watch his speech as well as the proceedings from the Red Fort on TV Channels like Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. Viewers can also watch the speech on the prime minister’s personal website- narendramodi.in.