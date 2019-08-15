Independence Day 2019 Flag Hosting Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation in his 15 August speechhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/independence-day-2019-flag-hosting-live-updates-pm-modi-red-fort-15-august-speech-5905800/
Independence Day 2019 Flag Hosting Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation in his 15 August speech
India Independence Day 2019 Flag Hosting Live Updates: This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Independence Day speech after returning to power with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.
On the occasion of the 73rd year of India’s Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi after hoisting the Tricolour. This will be the Prime Minister’s first Independence Day speech after returning to power with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi is expected to speak on a number of issues, especially on recent developments including the framing of law against triple talaq and abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. In view of the I-Day celebrations, the Army and the BSF have been put on high alert to step up vigil along the Indo-Pak border.
The PM’s speech will be broadcast live on television as well as streamed live on the Internet. You can watch his speech as well as the proceedings from the Red Fort on TV Channels like Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. Viewers can also watch the speech on the prime minister’s personal website- narendramodi.in.
Live Blog
Independence Day LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi today.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog. India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi after hoisting the Tricolour. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence day speech on Thursday. He is expected to touch upon a host of issues ranging from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy. This will also be his first August 15 address after coming back to power with a huge mandate. In the past, Modi has used the annual event to announce the Centre's schemes and present a report card of his government's performance.
President, Ram Nath Kovind, also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day. Delivering his address, Kovind said the changes made in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recently will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog. India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi after hoisting the Tricolour. Follow to get all the latest updates here!