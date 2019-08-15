Independence Day 2019: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi hoists Tricolour at party headquarters

Marking the 73rd Independence Day, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ahmed Patel, Salman Khurshid, Motilal Vora and Ghulam Nabi Azad were among those who attended the flag-hoisting.

Advertising

The ceremony ended with the recital of the national anthem. Congress Sewa Dal volunteers saluted to the national flag. A group of children present greeted Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who presented them with sweets.

Earlier in the day, Rahul quoted Mahatma Gandhi as he greeted the nation. “Complete independence will be complete only to the extent of our approach in practice to truth and nonviolence,” he tweeted. “My best wishes to all of you on this our 73rd Independence Day.”

Three months after Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief and almost 20 months since she made way for him to lead the party, the Congress Saturday named Sonia Gandhi its interim Congress president.

The decision came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC), following a marathon discussion for close to 12 hours, failed to arrive at a consensus on picking a non-Gandhi successor to Rahul, who was adamant on quitting. He had resigned as chief in May after the party’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha polls.