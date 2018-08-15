Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Independence Day 2018: PM Narendra Modi sports saffron headgear during I-Day address

Independence Day 2018: PM Narendra Modi sports saffron headgear during I-Day address

Independence Day 2018: PM Narendra Modi had worn an orange and green coloured Jodhpuri bandhej safa for his maiden Independence Day speech as Prime Minister in 2014.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 8:30:45 am
Independence Day 2018, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi independence day speech full text Independence Day 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort for the fifth time. (Source: Live screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday continued his tradition of wearing turbans at the Independence Day celebrations and sported a saffron turban during his address at the Red Fort. Modi had worn an orange and green coloured Jodhpuri bandhej safa for his maiden Independence Day speech as Prime Minister in 2014.

He continued the tradition by wearing a turban with red and green stripes with a long safa in 2015 while he wore a red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa in 2016. Last year, the Prime Minister had chosen an off-white and yellow-red turban with a long trail.

Follow Independence Day LIVE here

The country celebrated its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday where Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement