Independence Day 2018: ‘Will ensure Muslim women do not suffer due to triple talaq’; other top quotes by PM Modi

As India celebrates 72nd Independence Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort for fifth and the last time as the Prime Minister. Wearing a saffron turban, Modi unfurled the Tricolour and said, ” We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is progressing rapidly.”

Here are keynotes from his speech:

* Greeting the nation, Modi began his speech by paying tribute to freedom fighters and the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Stating that that next year will be the 100 -years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, PM Modi said the sacrifice of the martyrs should inspire us.

* Celebrating the festival of freedom, Modi said the government been working for the upliftment of Dalits and backwards mentioning the constitutional rights given to OBC and SC-ST commission. He added saying that we are the sixth largest economy in the world.

* Presenting a report card of his government, Modi said 125 crore Indians not only just formed the government in 2014 but are also continuously striving to make the country better. Slamming the UPA government, Modi said,”if we would have worked with the speed of 2013 (UPA) it would have taken a century in making India open defecation free, or electrifying every part or even providing the LPG gas connection to every woman in rural and urban areas.” He said the speed of development has been paced in last four years. Praising his government’s foreign policy, the PM said that India’s voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. “We are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us.”

* Talking about GST and MSP he said, a decision was taken to provide 1.5 times MSP to the farmers. “We aim to double the income of farmers by 2022. A lot of people raise doubts about this. But we are firm in our decision. We want to excel in innovation and bring0-in record production of food grains,” PM Modi said, talking about the blue revolution, fish revolution, sweet revolution happening in the country.

He said GST has new confidence to small and big traders, acknowledging the initial problems.

* Assuring that health care would reach millions of people he said, “due to the Swachh Bharat mission, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives. Even the World Health Organisation has lauded the movement. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable health care.’

* Modi announced that his government will launch an ambitious healthcare scheme on September 25 this year which will benefit 50 crore citizens of the country.

* Talking about the Triple Talaq bill, Modi said, “I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Muslim women do not suffer due to triple talaq. “

