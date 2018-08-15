Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Independence Day 2018: Must ensure nation free of religious, caste, racial discrimination, says Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee Independence Day 2018 letter: the former President also commended the first independent government under former prime minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and all the subsequent governments for making India rise from a devastating colonial economy and reach the position it is in today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 7:20:17 am
Former president Pranab Mukherjee congratulated fellow countrymen, in India and abroad, on its 72nd Independence Day and urged them to defend and preserve the multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-lingual society. “Our Founding Fathers, after much deliberation and drawing from our ancient ethos, envisioned a Secular State, free of religious, caste or racial distinction. We must ensure that in every walk of life, the characteristics of a multi-cultural, multi-lingual and multi-racial society is defended, preserved and protected,” Mukherjee said. LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech at Red Fort

In a letter, Mukherjee paid tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for a free country. He also commended the first independent government under former prime minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and all the subsequent governments for making India rise from a devastating colonial economy and reach the position it is in today.

“We are the inheritors of an epic legacy that commits us to Freedom, Equality, Fraternity and Integrity. Becoming a sovereign nation 71 years back, we achieved much under Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and every subsequent government that followed. From a devastated colonial economy, we have reached where we are today,” he added.

Mukherjee said the country’s founding fathers, seeking inspiration from our ancient ethos, envisioned a secular state free of any caste and racial distinctions. He urged the countrymen to preserve the essence of this democracy by participating in the task of nation-building and freeing the country from the constraints of illiteracy, hunger, poverty, and disease.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India, serving his term from 2012 to 2017.

