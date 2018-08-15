Independence Day 2018: Must ensure nation free of religious, caste, racial discrimination, says Pranab Mukherjee

Independence Day 2018: Former President Pranab Mukherjee wished the nation on the 72nd year of its Independence Independence Day 2018: Former President Pranab Mukherjee wished the nation on the 72nd year of its Independence

Former president Pranab Mukherjee congratulated fellow countrymen, in India and abroad, on its 72nd Independence Day and urged them to defend and preserve the multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-lingual society. “Our Founding Fathers, after much deliberation and drawing from our ancient ethos, envisioned a Secular State, free of religious, caste or racial distinction. We must ensure that in every walk of life, the characteristics of a multi-cultural, multi-lingual and multi-racial society is defended, preserved and protected,” Mukherjee said. LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech at Red Fort

In a letter, Mukherjee paid tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for a free country. He also commended the first independent government under former prime minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and all the subsequent governments for making India rise from a devastating colonial economy and reach the position it is in today.

“We are the inheritors of an epic legacy that commits us to Freedom, Equality, Fraternity and Integrity. Becoming a sovereign nation 71 years back, we achieved much under Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and every subsequent government that followed. From a devastated colonial economy, we have reached where we are today,” he added.

Mukherjee said the country’s founding fathers, seeking inspiration from our ancient ethos, envisioned a secular state free of any caste and racial distinctions. He urged the countrymen to preserve the essence of this democracy by participating in the task of nation-building and freeing the country from the constraints of illiteracy, hunger, poverty, and disease.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India, serving his term from 2012 to 2017.

