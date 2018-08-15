Independence Day 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi targets UPA govt, says speed of development fast-tracked in last 4 years

Independence Day 2018 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Independence Day 2018 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2018 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi as India celebrates the 72nd Independence Day. This is Modi’s fifth and final address as PM in the current tenure. ,

During his speech, Modi reflected on the achievements of the NDA government and presented a report card of his four-year tenure.

Taking a jibe against the previous government, Modi said the speed of development has fast-tracked in the last four years. “Its the same land, same sky, sea, government offices and the country but in last four years India is moving with a new zeal and therefore today India is construction twice the highways and producing record crops and manufacturing record number of mobile phones”, Modi said. He also spoke about making India open defecation free, electrification, implementation of Goods and Service Tax and LPG connection in rural and urban areas. He is also likely to announce his flagship health policy–National Health Protection Scheme or Aayushman Bharat.

Earlier in the day, he unfurled the Tricolour and inspected the Guard of Honour. Also present at Ref Fort are Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, LK Advani among other political leaders.