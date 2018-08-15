Independence Day 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi targets UPA govt, says speed of development fast-tracked in last 4 years

Independence Day 2018 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi as India celebrates the 72nd Independence Day. This is Modi’s fifth and final address as PM in the current tenure. ,
During his speech, Modi reflected on the achievements of the NDA government and presented a report card of his four-year tenure.
Taking a jibe against the previous government, Modi said the speed of development has fast-tracked in the last four years. “Its the same land, same sky, sea, government offices and the country but in last four years India is moving with a new zeal and therefore today India is construction twice the highways and producing record crops and manufacturing record number of mobile phones”, Modi said. He also spoke about making India open defecation free, electrification, implementation of Goods and Service Tax and LPG connection in rural and urban areas. He is also likely to announce his flagship health policy–National Health Protection Scheme or Aayushman Bharat.
Earlier in the day, he unfurled the Tricolour and inspected the Guard of Honour. Also present at Ref Fort are Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, LK Advani among other political leaders.
Talking about Indian youth, Modi said that they have changed the josh in them be it in fields of Startup India, Digital India. Modi also mentioned his government's to provide loans to youth and the people through Mudra loan which has helped them in starting new ventures.
India is progressing in Sports, news of sportspersons coming out of North Eastern states is coming. The northeast is developing into a hub of change, in last four years, we have taken Delhi to the doors of the northeast, which once seemed far away.
PM Modi said that today the image of India has improved at global platforms and the world is listening to Indian concerns. For many years we had waited for a place in these global platforms. Today India is a source of hope for countries talking about mitigating global warming and climate change effects. wherever India goes, the host country welcomes it with open arms, the power of Indian passport has increased across the world.
Today people are laying the red carpet for India, we have improved in ease of doing business for a country which once had an impression of policy paralysis and India was counted in fragile five. this image has changed and the world says Indian is a multi-billion dollar investment destination. Worl knows that the sleeping elephant has begun its race and for next three decades India will provide direction and speed to the global economy and the world.
The veterans of armed forces were demanding One Rank One Pension, but no one was listening to them. when we came to power we took the decision to provide them OROP. We have the acumen to take bold decisions.
The farmers were asking for MSP, demands were raised from people representatives so we took the decision to provide 1.5 times the MSP to the farmers. There was a delay in taking decisions previously, now the government takes the decision instantly and boldly. Modi talking about GST said that it has given new confidence to small and big traders, acknowledging the initial problems Modi said that traders accepted GST.
Talking about Digital India, Modi said that the government is working with the aim of becoming a Digital country. We are combining spiritual, sciences to bring in developments in various sectors. Our forces are working tirelessly across the country in every part of the country helping the common people. The same forces are also capable of successfully conducting surgical strikes when called into actions.
Modi talking about his government's work in last four years said that if we would have worked with the speed of 2013 (UPA) it would have taken a century in making India open defecation free, or electrifying every part or even providing the LPG gas connection to every woman in rural and urban areas. he added that if we would have worked with the speed of 2013, an entire generation would have taken to connect the country with optical fibre.
PM Modi said that when 125 crores, dreams, hard work and aspirations of people come together change happens. Modi said that the 125 crores Indian did not just stop at forming the government in 2014, instead, they continuously strive to make the country better. This is the strength of India. Referring to Aurobindo, Modi said Our country is not just an imagination but a huge power which brings us together.
'To fulfil the dreams of Indians, freedom fighters and all such people who struggled for it, Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave us the Constitution which has been a guide for our country and taking forward the people.' PM Modi from Red Fort
The Constitution of India, given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is progressing rapidly: Modi
During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the success of the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament 'The session was one devoted to social justice. The Parliament session witnessed the passage of the bill to create an OBC Commission. Dalits, women and other weak sections of the society have been empowered,' he said.
Many parts of the nation witnessed a good monsoon but at the same time parts of India have been affected by flooding. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to floods in various parts of India.
Stating that that next year will be the 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, PM Modi said the sacrifice of the martyrs should inspire us. He also paid tribute to the matryrs.
PM Modi talking about his government said that they have been working for the upliftment of Dalits and backwards mentioning the constitutional rights given to OBC and SC-ST commission. Modi said that every India living across the world is proud that we are the sixth largest economy of the world. In such positive events, we are celebrating the festival of freedom.
Talking about freedom fighters Modi said that revolutionaries were hanged for the freedom. Modi remembered all such freedom fighters who gave their lives for the tri-colour. Modi said that our soldiers give their lives for the tri-colour, our police force works day and night for the betterment of the society.
PM Modi talking about the women of India says that daughters from various states across the seven seas and coloured them in the colours referencing to the Indian Navy all-women crew of INS Tarini which circumnavigated the world.
A sea of students in green, white and saffron can be seen, depicting the national flag of India. Prime Minister Modi who has begun his address to the nation, extended his wishes to the country.
PM Modi begins his fifth Independence Day speech from Red Fort by greeting the nation. Modi said that the country is full of self-confidence and is regularly crossing new heights. Modi added that this day brings with itself a new exhuberation.
PM Modi hoists the national flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem. This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth and final address of his current tenure. PM Modi’s Independence Day speech is likely to focus on highlighting the achievements of the NDA government as well as announcing his flagship health policy–National Health Protection Scheme or Aayushman Bharat.
PM Modi after reviewing the guard of honour reached the ramparts of Red Fort where he will hoist the national flag. PM Modi was received by the three service chiefs of the armed forces.
After reviewing the guard of honour PM Modi is now headed to the ramparts of the historic Red Fort where he will deliver his fifth Independence Day speech. He will hoist the national flag followed by the national anthem before beginning his speech.
Delhi Police personnel have been specifically asked to keep an eye on the sky to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort. Last year a black kite landed near the podium during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Red Fort, and earlier in 2016 when a kite was seen above the ramparts before the address began.
While the restriction on any kind of flying object is imposed every year as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, this is for the first time that personnel have been deployed to check for kites. The Delhi Police has restricted kite-flying till 11 am around Red Fort on Independence Day. Read More
Commander P R Jagan of the Indian Navy receives the Prime Minister as he leads the Guard of Honour. The tri-services guard of is one of the traditional proceedings of the Independence Day celebrations.
After paying his respects to Mahatma Gandhi PM Modi's cavalcade is on its way to the Red Fort where he will be given the guard of honour. For the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Navy is the coordinating service. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander P R Jagan Mohan of the Indian Navy.
Beginning the proceedings of the Independence Day, PM Modi reached Raj Ghat and paid his respects to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Independence Day. it was the efforts of Gandhi and many others like him who won India its freedom on 15th August 1947.
The Red Fort has been put under a heavy security cover. While 70,000 Delhi Police personnel are guarding the national capital, close to 10,000 cops have been deployed at the Mughal-era fort, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the PM's address.
Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes leading to the Red Fort with over 200 cameras in the fort itself. The footage is being monitored round the clock, the police said. At the Red Fort, a special team of NSG snipers and commandos will form the inner layer of the security cordon, while anti-aircraft guns have been deployed to prevent any aerial intrusion by objects like drones and projectiles.
Today marks the fifth Independence Day speech of PM Modi since he came to power in 2014. This will be Modi’s last Independence Day speech before the 2019 elections and will be viewed in the context of the promises he made during his previous four speeches. As he goes for his final Independence Day speech, his supporters and opponents are expected to be all ears to get a sense of his 2019 pitch.
2014
Having decimated the Congress in the 2014 elections, Modi’s maiden Independence Day speech sought to acknowledge the contribution of political opponents. Modi also used his maiden speech to contrast his government with its predecessors through a series of new initiatives.
2015
In his second speech, he announced fewer schemes — Start-Up India, Stand-Up India, electrification of 18,000 villages within the next 1,000 days, and abolition of interviews for job-seekers in groups C & D — but sought to project his government’s success in resolving legacy issues carried over from the UPA government. In particular, he announced acceptance of One Rank, One Pension for the armed forces and dwelt at length on how he had managed to clear the mess in allocation of natural resources — coal, minerals and spectrum — by instituting an auction mechanism.
2016
In his third speech, the Prime Minister refrained from new announcements and instead projected his government’s record in delivery of his promises. “I can present before you a very detailed account of work done and also multiple issues regarding the performance of the Government. During the tenure of two years, the Government has taken innumerable initiatives and multiple tasks have been done. If I start giving details about them, I am afraid I will have to talk about it for a week from this very rampart of the Red Fort,” Modi said from the Red Fort in 2016. “Today, the government is not surrounded by charges and allegations, but by expectations,” Modi said, promising efficiency in governance.
2017
His fourth speech from the Red Fort last year had only one announcement, the launch of a website to provide an account of the valour of the Gallantry Award winners in 2017. Modi chose to set out goals for a ‘Majestic India’ by 2022. Read more
Welcome to our Independence Day special Live blog. As India celebrates its 72nd Independent year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Follow this space to track all the latest developments