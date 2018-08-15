Independence Day 2018: Let us remember those who fought for our freedom, says Rahul Gandhi

Independence Day 2018: Rahul Gandhi wished the countrymen on India’s 72nd Independence Day Independence Day 2018: Rahul Gandhi wished the countrymen on India’s 72nd Independence Day

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday wished the countrymen on India’s 72nd Independence Day, remembering those who laid their lives for the independence. “As we celebrate our independence as a nation, let us remember all those brave men and women, our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices and dedication helped us win our independence,” Gandhi wrote on his Twitter handle.

On this Independence Day my best wishes to all Indians. As we celebrate our independence as a nation, let us remember all those brave men and women, our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices and dedication helped us win our independence. Jai Hind. #HappyIndependenceDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2018

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. This is Modi’s fifth and final address as PM in the current tenure.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd