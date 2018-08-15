Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Independence Day 2018: Let us remember those who fought for our freedom, says Rahul Gandhi

Independence Day 2018: Let us remember those who fought for our freedom, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday wished the countrymen on India's 72nd Independence Day, remembering those who laid their lives for the independence.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 9:21:11 am
Independence Day 2018: Let us remember those who fought for our freedom, says Rahul Gandhi Independence Day 2018: Rahul Gandhi wished the countrymen on India’s 72nd Independence Day

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday wished the countrymen on India’s 72nd Independence Day, remembering those who laid their lives for the independence. “As we celebrate our independence as a nation, let us remember all those brave men and women, our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices and dedication helped us win our independence,” Gandhi wrote on his Twitter handle.

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. This is Modi’s fifth and final address as PM in the current tenure.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement