‘Indecent remarks’: Cong’s Siddiqui, BSP’s Rajbhar sent to judicial custody

A local court in Lucknow sent former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and BSP leader Ram Achal Rajbhar to judicial custody on Tuesday. They had appeared before the court seeking bail in a case lodged against them for allegedly making indecent remarks during a protest at Hazratganj police station area in Lucknow in 2016.

The accused were protesting against objectionable remarks allegedly made by then BJP state vice-president Daya Shankar Singh against BSP chief Mayawati while speaking to party workers at a meeting in Mau. Daya Shankar had sparked outrage by allegedly accusing Mayawati of selling party election tickets. His wife Swati Singh is a minister in the Adityanath government.

Siddiqui has now joined the Congress and is a member of the UP Congress Advisory Committee.

On Monday, the court had directed attachment of Rajbhar and Siddiqui’s properties after the accused, despite several summonses, did not appear before it.