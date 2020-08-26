Increase testing to flatten Covid positivity curve, experts tell Karnataka govt

As of August 23, Karnataka had tested 34,659 persons per million, compared to Delhi’s 70,871 tests per million and Andhra Pradesh’s 61,672 tests per million. (File)

With Karnataka clearing the ground for unrestricted travel in the state after five months of restrictions due to Covid-19, two expert committees that have been advising the government on the pandemic have recommended an increase in testing in order to flatten the positivity rate and to ensure that the disease control efforts remain effective.

“Karnataka is second in terms of high test positivity rate at 12 per cent. Instead of targets for testing, the joint expert committee advises the government of Karnataka to strengthen testing of all the symptomatic persons through rigorous tracing and tracking strategy. In addition, we advise that testing should be prioritised among vulnerable populations and high-risk groups for initiating early treatment and minimising progression to severe disease,” the technical advisory committee headed by retired community health expert Dr M K Sudarshan and a clinical expert committee headed by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences vice chancellor Prof S Sachidanand stated.

Efficient testing and control measures have been the key to countries like South Korea and New Zealand, the experts said.

As of August 23, Karnataka had tested 34,659 persons per million, compared to Delhi’s 70,871 tests per million and Andhra Pradesh’s 61,672 tests per million.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.