10% increase in number of SC judges; J-K reservation bill approved: Key Cabinet decisions today

The Union Cabinet has approved the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019, among other significant ones. It would pave the way of extending the benefit of reservation of up to 10 per cent for “Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)” in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations in the state.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Bill partially amends a Presidential Order of 1954 in order to amend the state’s Reservation Act. The amendments were earlier effected through an ordinance after these had been approved by the Union Cabinet in February this year.

Major decisions taken by Union Cabinet today:

# The cabinet has approved an increase in the number of Supreme Court judges from 31 to 33, besides the Chief Justice of India. With this, there will be a 10 per cent increase in the number of SC judges.

“In 2016, the number of judges has been increased from 30 to 33 in Supreme Court, a 10 per cent rise, and in High Court in 2016, Modi govt increased the number of judges post from 906 to 1079,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

# The cabinet has accorded approval to the introduction of Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament, in order to fulfill the objectives of reducing the regulatory or compliance burden of the registered Chit Funds Industry as well as protecting the interest of the Chit subscribers.

# The government has decided to have a Technical Liaison Unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Moscow. The unit will collaborate with Space agencies/industries in Russia and neighbouring countries for mutually synergetic outcomes.

# The cabinet has also approved MoU between ISRO and the Bolivian Space Agency on Cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.

# The cabinet has approved signing of United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements resulting from mediation by India. This can be seen as a move to send a positive signal to foreign investors about India’s commitment to adhere to international practice on Alternative Dispute Resolution.