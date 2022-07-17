Increase long-term financing to develop agriculture: Amit Shah

Observing that cooperatives were set up to achieve the objective of long-term finance, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday asked agriculture and rural development banks to focus on extending long-term finance to projects such as irrigation and infrastructure.

Addressing the National Conference of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs), Shah highlighted the lack of a database of the cooperative sector and said that unless there is a database, one cannot think of expansion of this sector.

“Expansion can happen only when you know where to expand,” he said.

Shah said there are many obstacles but unless long-term financing is increased, agricultural development is not possible. There are many large states where banks have collapsed and this aspect also needs to be considered, he said.

He said: “Agriculture financing, be it short-term or long-term… at some places the activities are going well, at some other places it is in tatters. In a state such as Madhya Pradesh, there is no agriculture bank…neither in Bihar. We have to revive it.”

Stating that there is “no dearth of capital”, Shah said, “The infrastructure and system of financing has collapsed. We have to revive and rebuild it. Banks in every state have to identify such areas and they have to organise PACS conferences there. You can have a joint financing system with the district cooperative. You can do many things.” Shah asked NABARD to create a wing of extension and expansion.