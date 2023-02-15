Mamata Banerjee on I-T action against BBC: ‘One day there will be no media in India’

Terming the Income-Tax department’s surveys at BBC offices as “political vendetta” of the BJP government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the action against the British broadcaster has affected the freedom of press.

“I-T surveys on BBC is very unfortunate… one day, there’ll be no media in India,” CM Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Tuesday, the I-T department carried out surveys at the premises of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai against what it alleged was “non-compliance” with transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits. The action came weeks after a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots triggered a political controversy. After the documentary created a row, the central government had ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary.

Hitting out at the BJP-ruled central government, the Congress had condemned the surveys and said the move shows that the Narendra Modi-led government is scared of criticism.

“The IT raid at the BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The CPM and the BSP too slammed the government. “The IT, ED and the CBI have not reached Adani’s office but a team of the IT department is searching the Delhi office of the BBC. It is an attack on whatever is left of the press freedom in India. India ranks 150th in the world press freedom. It is clear that India will now slip further,” BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali said.

(With inputs from PTI)