scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee on I-T action against BBC: ‘One day there will be no media in India’

Mamata Banerjee's reaction came a day after the I-T department carried out surveys at the premises of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai against what it alleged was "non-compliance" with transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits.

She termed it as 'political vendetta' of BJP government. (File)
Listen to this article
Mamata Banerjee on I-T action against BBC: ‘One day there will be no media in India’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Terming the Income-Tax department’s surveys at BBC offices as “political vendetta” of the BJP government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the action against the British broadcaster has affected the freedom of press.

“I-T surveys on BBC is very unfortunate…  one day, there’ll be no media in India,” CM Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Tuesday, the I-T department carried out surveys at the premises of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai against what it alleged was “non-compliance” with transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits. The action came weeks after a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots triggered a political controversy. After the documentary created a row, the central government had ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary.

Hitting out at the BJP-ruled central government, the Congress had condemned the surveys and said the move shows that the Narendra Modi-led government is scared of criticism.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

“The IT raid at the BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The CPM and the BSP too slammed the government. “The IT, ED and the CBI have not reached Adani’s office but a team of the IT department is searching the Delhi office of the BBC. It is an attack on whatever is left of the press freedom in India. India ranks 150th in the world press freedom. It is clear that India will now slip further,” BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:01 IST
Next Story

Charity or Publicity: Salt Bae’s post about serving Turkey’s earthquake victims has divided netizens

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close