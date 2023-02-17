BBC I-T survey: Inconsistencies found over transfer pricing documentation, says CBDT

A day after the Income Tax Department concluded its three-day survey at BBC India’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the I-T teams have detected several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation.

Stating that the income and profits shown by various group entities were not commensurate with its scale of operations in India, the CBDT said the survey teams have unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents during the survey that concluded on Thursday night.

“During the course of the survey, the Department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group. The survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done. Further, the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation. Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset and Risk (FAR) analysis, incorrect use of comparables which are applicable to determine the correct Arms Length Price (ALP) and inadequate revenue apportionment, among others,” the CBDT said in a statement.

The I-T department on Tuesday began carrying out a ‘survey’ to probe issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies. As part of the operation, officials had been gathering financial data from some employees and making copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

Two persons close to the development told The Indian Express that while transfer pricing cases do not typically entail survey or search actions, they are likely being resorted to in this case for the reason of “non-compliance”.

The tax department’s action came weeks after the British broadcaster had on January 17 released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled “India: The Modi Question”. Days later, the Central government ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary, with officials saying it was found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India” and had “the potential to adversely impact” the country’s “friendly relations with foreign states” and “public order within the country”.