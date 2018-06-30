Income tax return: Deadline to link Aadhaar card with PAN extended till March 31, 2019

The linking of Aadhaar card with the PAN card has been made mandatory for filing Income Tax returns. (Representational Image) The linking of Aadhaar card with the PAN card has been made mandatory for filing Income Tax returns. (Representational Image)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in an announcement on Saturday, has further extended the deadline to link Aadhaar card with PAN card. The new deadline is now March 31, 2019. Earlier, CBDT had fixed June 30, 2018, as the last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking.

This is the fifth instance when the government has extended the deadline for taxpayers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to their Aadhaar.

As per updated data till March, more than 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crores, have been reported to be linked with Aadhaar. The earlier deadlines for linking the Aadhaar and PAN were July 31, August 31 and December 31, last year, whereas March 31 and June 30 this year.

The linking of Aadhaar card with the PAN card has been made mandatory for filing Income Tax returns. Accordingly, the individuals who do not link their PAN and Aadhaar cards would not be able to file ITR.

In the notification released today, the government has stated that the maximum late fee for not filing income tax returns is Rs 10,000 per person effective April 1, 2018. The income tax department may also send tax-offenders a notice under section 142(1) for filing ITR.

The income tax limit is Rs 300,000 for senior citizens (more than 60 years old, but less than 80 years old) and Rs 500,000 for super-senior citizens (more than 80 years old). One can file his/her return involuntarily even if your income is less than the maximum exemption limit.

To make things convenient for tax-payers, the tax department has explained the different categories of ITR forms, such as for self-employed professionals, businesses, salaried employees, freelance workers, etc.

Documents needed to file ITR

For filing income tax returns (both offline or online), you need to keep available a checklist of several details including bank account details, PAN number, salary pay slips, rent receipts for claiming HRA (House Rent Allowance) and address of the house property.

(With PTI Inputs)

