Income Tax department searches premises of real estate company in Delhi, UP

The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting searches at the business premises of real estate company ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida among other locations, said sources.

Searches are also being conducted at the premises of companies dealing in the trade of shoes in Agra, said an Income Tax official.

Chaudhary is said to be close to Samajwadi Party (SP). With Uttar Pradesh assembly polls looming, searches by the Income Tax department and GST authorities at premises of several businessmen have triggered a political blame game between the ruling BJP and opposition SP.

Last month, GST authorities had searched the premises of a perfume trader, Peeyush Jain, in Kanpur and Kannauj. A total of Rs 197.49 crore cash, 23 kg gold and some offending goods of high value were allegedly recovered in searches carried out at Kannauj’s Odochem Industries – a manufacturer of perfumery compounds – and its proprietor Peeyush Jain, the department had said.

The Income Tax department had also searched the premises of a leading perfume businessman with links to the SP, Pushpraj Jain alias ‘Pampi’, and another perfumer Fauzan Malik.