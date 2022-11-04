Income Tax raid against Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh in Ranchi

The Income Tax department conducted a raid at the residence of Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh in Ranchi on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Jaimangal first came to limelight after he became vice-president of the state Youth Congress in 2009. A Congress leader said he managed to secure the post despite veteran Subodh Kant Sahay, then a Cabinet minister, backing another candidate. In 2012, he became the president of the Youth Congress.

Income Tax raid underway at the residence of Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh in Ranchi, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/8qBN5J4GUN — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Jaimangal first became an MLA in 2020, winning the bye-election necessitated by his father’s death, with close to 50% of the votes.

He has one FIR against him, registered in 2013, for rioting. In his election affidavit, Jaimangal explained that it was a charge arising out of collection of “illegal crowds laced with deadly weapons to injure someone”.