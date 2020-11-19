Income-Tax notice to former CM Prithviraj Chavan in connection with poll affidavit

The notice has asked the senior Congress leader to present papers pertaining to his assets declared over the last 10 years. "I've been filing my returns regularly," he added.

The Income tax department has served a notice in connection with poll affidavits to former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Chavan said, “I’ve received a notice from the Income Tax department,” adding that he would formally reply to the same, also noting that the notice asked him to remain present in person to submit relevant documents.

He took a veiled dig at the Centre over the notice, saying, “Such notices are sent to leaders of Opposition parties. I’ve no information of income tax notices being issued to BJP leaders. You can draw your own inference from that,” he said.

In September this year, similar notices were issued to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

