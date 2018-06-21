Income tax e-filing: These 5 websites can help you file your ITR

Income tax e-filing website: The last date for filing income tax returns (physical or online), is July 31. Income tax e-filing website: The last date for filing income tax returns (physical or online), is July 31.

The process of e-filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 or assessment year 2019-20 has begun. Taxpayers can now file their returns from the comfort of their home by registering not only on the income tax department website i.e., http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. but some other websites as well. The last date for filing tax returns (physical or online), is July 31.

Here are the Top 5 Websites for Filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) Online in India

MyITreturn

‘Income tax e-filing website: MyItreturn provides users an option to file ITR in over 9 Indian languages ‘Income tax e-filing website: MyItreturn provides users an option to file ITR in over 9 Indian languages

myITreturn is an authorised e-return intermediary registered with the Income-tax Department, Government of India. It was started in the year 2006 and is a subsidiary of Skorydov Systems Private Limited. It provides users an option to file ITR in over 9 Indian languages. (English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Punjabi)

ClearTax

‘Income tax e-filing website: On this website, taxpayers can also file TDS returns. ‘Income tax e-filing website: On this website, taxpayers can also file TDS returns.

For filing ITR online using ClearTax platform, one will have to upload Form 16, claim his deductions and he will get his acknowledgment number online. People can e-file income tax return on their income from salary, house property, capital gains, business and profession and income from other sources. On this website, taxpayers can also file TDS returns, generate Form-16, use its Tax Calculator software, claim HRA, check refund status and generate rent receipts for Income Tax Filing.

H&R Block

‘Income tax e-filing website: H&R Block is an American tax preparation company operating in North America, Australia, and India. ‘Income tax e-filing website: H&R Block is an American tax preparation company operating in North America, Australia, and India.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W Bloch and Richard Bloch, H&R Block, Inc., or H&R Block, is an American tax preparation company operating in North America, Australia, and India.

Taxsmile

‘Income tax e-filing website: Taxsmile.com offers online tax services to individual taxpayers, not having any business or professional income and income earned outside India. ‘Income tax e-filing website: Taxsmile.com offers online tax services to individual taxpayers, not having any business or professional income and income earned outside India.

Taxsmile.com India Private Limited, a company registered under Companies Act, 1956, is a registered e-Return Intermediary with Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Taxsmile.com offers online tax services to individual taxpayers, not having any business or professional income and income earned outside India.

TaxSpanner

‘Income tax e-filing website: TaxSpanner has been registered with the Income Tax department of the Government of India as an e-return intermediary. ‘Income tax e-filing website: TaxSpanner has been registered with the Income Tax department of the Government of India as an e-return intermediary.

Established in 2007, TaxSpanner is based out of New Delhi and Bangalore. TaxSpanner has been registered with the Income Tax department of the Government of India as an e-return intermediary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd