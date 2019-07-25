Income Tax Department raids residence of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Income tax officers from Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur and other areas Thursday raided the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former minister Hasan Mushrif, as well as the sugar mill operated by him.

Advertising

The raids are being conducted at the senior leader’s house in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur district, and at the Sarsenapati Santaji Ghorpade mill which is being managed by his family in the district.

Raids are also being conducted at Mushrif’s children houses in Pune.

A senior leader of NCP, Mushrif was in the news recently when he had spurred an offer from the ruling BJP to join them. He had apparently said he can’t leave the party due to his relationship with NCP strongman Sharad Pawar.

It is learnt that around 40 officers of the tax department are conducting the raids at various locations.