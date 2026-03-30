Income Tax Rule Changes from April 1: How will you be impacted? 5 key points

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Income Tax Rule Changes from April 1: Income Tax affects crores of Indians and it is only natural that any change in the law will also have an impact on people. Effective April 1, 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025 completely replaces the Income-tax Act, 1961. How will this affect you? Why is the change taking place in the first place? And, what is different? We answer.
On its part, the government has said this transition marks a shift toward a modern, streamlined tax code designed to reduce compliance burdens and simplify statutory language. A few days ahead of the roll-out, the government has released a key document outlining the changes that also serves as the handbook.
“A legislative transition of this magnitude inevitably gives rise to a range of interpretational and practical questions, particularly in relation to the treatment of pending proceedings, ongoing compliance obligations, existing claims, and rights and liabilities that have accrued under the earlier law,” the government said, adding that the “transition to a new statute is a shared and evolving exercise involving all stakeholders including tax officers and officials”.
The major changes, how they differ from the current system, and the previous law are detailed below:
The government says The Income-tax Act, 2025 has been enacted to provide a streamlined, simplified, and modern tax code with reduced compliance burden, consolidated provisions, and clear definitions.
It says that over six decades, the Income-tax Act, 1961 had accumulated numerous amendments, provisos, and explanations making it complex and difficult to navigate. The new Act, thus, aims to present the same tax policy in a more logical, accessible, and reader-friendly format.
The Act further advances taxpayer -centric approach by making compliance simpler, promoting ease of doing business, and aligning the Indian
tax system with contemporary global standards.
Short answer: No.
Long answer: The income Tax Act, 2025 does not impose any new tax. The intent is to:
• Simplify statutory language
• Improve structural clarity
• Reduce interpretational disputes
• Align drafting style with modern legislative standards
• Enhance voluntary compliance
The reform is aimed at making the tax law more predictable, transparent, and easier to comply with, rather than increasing the financial or compliance burden on taxpayers, the government says.
What is different: The legislation has been significantly condensed to improve readability. The new Act contains 536 sections and 16 schedules, with rules reduced to 333 and forms to 190.
Tables and formulas replace many verbose narrative provisions, and provisos/explanations are now integrated into the main text.
Previous Law: The 1961 Act had grown complex over six decades, accumulating 819 sections, 14 schedules, 511 rules, and 399 forms. Its fragmented structure and drafting often required expert interpretation.
One of the key shifts in the new Income Tax Act is readability and ease of understanding, the government says. Under the 1961 Act, compliance often required expert interpretation because of its layered drafting. The
2025 Act aims to:
• Use simpler language
• Reduce excessive cross-referencing
• Consolidate scattered provisions
• Improve digital integration
The long-term goal is lowering the difficulty in compliance and reduce dependency on complex interpretation.
What is different: Section 263 now unifies all provisions for original, belated, revised, and updated returns into one section.
Presumptive taxation schemes (formerly Sections 44AD, 44ADA, and 44AE) are consolidated into a single Section 58.
Previous law: These provisions were handled across multiple independent sections, adding to the fragmented nature of the code.
What is different: All TDS provisions for non-salary payments (formerly Sections 192 to 194T) are now consolidated into Section 393, presented in a simplified tabular format. This table clearly specifies the nature of income, monetary thresholds, and applicable rates.
Previous law: TDS provisions were scattered across numerous sections, making it difficult for deductors to track different compliance requirements.
What is different: Several fragmented forms have been merged into single, unified documents:
Forms 15G and 15H (self-declarations for no TDS) are merged into a single Form No. 121.
Tax audit reports (Forms 3CA, 3CB, and 3CD) are consolidated into a single smart Form No. 26.
PAN and TAN applications are now split into category-specific forms (e.g., separate forms for individuals vs. companies) to ensure only relevant fields are filled.
Previous law: Taxpayers had to choose between separate forms like 15G or 15H based on age, or file three distinct documents for a single tax audit.
No, because the Tax Year is aligned with the Financial Year, and thus no change in accounting year or financial statements is required for businesses or other taxpayers.
Here’s a summary
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