Income Tax Rule Changes from April 1: How will you be impacted? 5 key points

Income Tax Rule Changes: While the Act is new, the tax burden remains unchanged; no new taxes are introduced. (Image generated using AI)

Income Tax Rule Changes from April 1: Income Tax affects crores of Indians and it is only natural that any change in the law will also have an impact on people. Effective April 1, 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025 completely replaces the Income-tax Act, 1961. How will this affect you? Why is the change taking place in the first place? And, what is different? We answer.

On its part, the government has said this transition marks a shift toward a modern, streamlined tax code designed to reduce compliance burdens and simplify statutory language. A few days ahead of the roll-out, the government has released a key document outlining the changes that also serves as the handbook.