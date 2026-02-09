INCOIS to launch mobile apps that track jellyfish, issue storm surge alerts today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) will launch three mobile-based applications Monday to help improve fish catch and boost the income of Indian fishermen.
Based in Hyderabad, INCOIS will introduce the apps as part of its 27th foundation day celebrations.
The applications will guide fishing communities to areas of the sea where jellyfish, tuna, and other marine species are likely to be found in greater numbers. They will also provide fishermen with hazard alerts related to swells and storm surges.
One of the platforms, the Jellyfish Aggregation Information Interactive Portal (JellyAIIP), is a web-based system that offers visualisations of jellyfish aggregation and swarming along the Indian coastline. A similar platform already exists for tracking tuna.
Another service, the Swell-Surge Inundation Vulnerability Advisory System (SIVAS), is currently operational along the Kerala coast. It will now be expanded to other coastal states. The system provides early warnings of swell surges and potential flooding in coastal areas.
INCOIS will also release an upgraded version of the SAMUDRA app. The app will continue to provide information on potential fishing zones and issue alerts to small vessels and other maritime users.
On this occasion, INCOIS will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), based in Ahmedabad, to strengthen ocean services and research.
INCOIS will also enter into collaborations and sign MoUs with the Institute of Climate Change Services in Kerala to conduct joint research and develop data-driven applications.
