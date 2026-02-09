INCOIS to launch mobile apps that track jellyfish, issue storm surge alerts today

The applications will guide fishing communities to areas of the sea where jellyfish, tuna, and other marine species are likely to be found in greater numbers.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) will launch three mobile-based applications Monday to help improve fish catch and boost the income of Indian fishermen.

Based in Hyderabad, INCOIS will introduce the apps as part of its 27th foundation day celebrations.

The applications will guide fishing communities to areas of the sea where jellyfish, tuna, and other marine species are likely to be found in greater numbers. They will also provide fishermen with hazard alerts related to swells and storm surges.

One of the platforms, the Jellyfish Aggregation Information Interactive Portal (JellyAIIP), is a web-based system that offers visualisations of jellyfish aggregation and swarming along the Indian coastline. A similar platform already exists for tracking tuna.