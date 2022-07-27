scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Inadequate judicial infra: SC seeks details from states on funds made available by Centre

Hearing the matter in December 2021, the top court had asked the Centre not to leave the High Courts at the mercy of state governments for funding judicial infrastructure and to develop a centralised mechanism where the money goes directly to them as per their needs.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 4:38:05 am
The ASG in the note, said that even where infrastructure is available, the same is not properly utilised. It also pointed to need to address concerns that nearly 2,000 judicial officers are posted for non-judicial work. (File)

HEARING A matter which highlighted the issue of lack of adequate judicial infrastructure in the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked state law secretaries to furnish details of funds received under centrally sponsored schemes and the amount which has been disbursed by state governments for the State and District judiciary from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, which perused a note submitted by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj on the position of infrastructure and availability of judicial officers in the states/Union Territories, also asked the law secretaries to explain in an affidavit within four weeks, the amount which remains to be provided to the State and District Judiciary or was diverted for other projects as well as details of the utilisation certificates.

The bench directed that a copy of the note submitted by the ASG “be circulated in a soft form to the Registrars General of all the High Courts as well as to the Law Secretaries to all the State Governments” and asked the Registrars General to respond to it “insofar as it pertains to the infrastructure and strength of Judges in each of the respective States or, as the case may be, the Union Territories”.

“This exercise shall be completed by the Registrars General of the High Courts within a period of four weeks from the date of the receipt of the note, ” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Hearing the matter in December 2021, the top court had asked the Centre not to leave the High Courts at the mercy of state governments for funding judicial infrastructure and to develop a centralised mechanism where the money goes directly to them as per their needs.

The ASG in the note, said that even where infrastructure is available, the same is not properly utilised. It also pointed to need to address concerns that nearly 2,000 judicial officers are posted for non-judicial work.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement