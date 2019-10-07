In wettest Sept for country in 100 years, Punjab & Haryana get deficit rain

While India witnessed wettest September in more than 100 years, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recorded deficit rainfall during September, the last month of four-month monsoon period in the country.

According to the Met department while September month in India normally gets 170.2 mm rainfall, this year 259.3 mm rain, which is 52 per cent more than the normal, was recorded during the same month.

Data sourced from the Met Department, Chandigarh Office, revealed that in Punjab during September month normally 85 to 90 mm rain comes, but this year it received only 76.2 mm which is more than 10 per cent less than the average rainfall for this month.

Similarly in Haryana, the average September month rain is 78.6 mm, while it received only 21.7 mm — 73 per cent less the normal.

In Chandigarh, the average September month rainfall is 145 mm but this year it is received 140 mm, which is around 5 per cent less than the average.

While the monsoon ends in the region by September 30, but this time it will end by October 10 because it got extended and would start withdrawing by October 10, said experts from Met’s Chandigarh Office.

Last year, both the states had received surplus rain during the September month when Punjab’s rain was recorded 183 mm against 90.8 mm which was 102 per cent surplus and Haryana had recorded 129 mm against the normal 80.3 mm which was also 61 per cent surplus.

Meanwhile, the overall monsoon in Punjab during four months had ended with 444.2 mm till September 30 against the normal 467.3 mm with 5 per cent deficit rain. Haryana’s rainy season ended with 255.2 mm rain fall against the normal 438.6 mm with 42 per cent deficit rain. In Chandigarh, 716.4 mm rain was received against 856.5 mm with 15 per cent less from normal rain.

With the beginning of Monsoon season from June 1, Punjab received deficit rain in June, August and September only in July, Punjab witnessed surplus rain. Majority of Haryana’s 43 districts remained under deficient rain during this monsoon.

Due to extended rains, the paddy harvesting is also getting delayed in Punjab. Also less rain in Punjab and Haryana is a bad news for both the states which are the main paddy growers and exploit huge amount of ground water to irrigate the crop.

“If we get the normal rain the water recharging prospectus are bright which is the need of hour in our state,” said Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr Sutantra Airy.