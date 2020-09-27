In west UP, inter-faith same-sex couple seeks dist admin help after ‘families object’

The women at present are based in another village, away from their families, the police said. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

An inter-faith same-sex couple on Friday approached the district administration of Shamli, in Uttar Pradesh, and sought intervention, saying that their families have objected to their relationship.

The couple, in their early-20s, come from a village in Shamli and alleged that their families have threatened them with dire consequences.

The police said protection will be provided to the couple as and when the need arises.

Shamli district magistrate Jasjeet Kaur said: “We recorded the statements of the inter-faith same-sex couple in front of a magistrate so that there is a legal record of it. In their statement, the women said they are educated adults who are aware of the rational decision they are making. They said they have the right to live their lives as they wish. It was conveyed to the families, and the couple has so far not complained of any problems following their statements.”

According to local residents, the two women had eloped a few days ago out of fear of their families and went into hiding.

The two lived in the same village and have known each other since childhood, a local resident told The Sunday Express.

After they reportedly eloped, one woman’s family complained to the local police that she had been kidnapped by her partner’s brother. The police traced the couple and arranged a discussion between the two and their families in police’s presence.

Circle Officer (City) Pradeep Singh said, “The two are adults and have the right to live with each other. We heard their problems and their statements were recorded. So far we have not received a written request for (police) protection, but we will provide it whenever the case arises.”

Singh also said, “It is enshrined in our Constitution that they have the freedom to live as they will, and we will ensure that the law is followed.”

