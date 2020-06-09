In wake of Covid-19, Supreme Court seeks rules to curb child labour

The NGO said in its plea that it apprehended a spike in child labour when the lockdown is lifted and sought framing of appropriate policy guidelines to prevent child trafficking and for their rescue and rehabilitation. (File Photo) The NGO said in its plea that it apprehended a spike in child labour when the lockdown is lifted and sought framing of appropriate policy guidelines to prevent child trafficking and for their rescue and rehabilitation. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday said policing alone will not help prevent child labour and suggested that measures should be put in place to prevent contractors from employing children.

“Register contractors, seek list of their employees to ensure no child labour is employed… Only policing won’t do…We are the ones who provide them a market since child labour is cheap …We will have to start with contractors,” Chief Justice

S A Bobde said while hearing a plea filed by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

The NGO said in its plea that it apprehended a spike in child labour when the lockdown is lifted and sought framing of appropriate policy guidelines to prevent child trafficking and for their rescue and rehabilitation.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, asked the NGO and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to come up with suggestions on what can be done.

Mehta said he will sit with Senior Advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, and collate various suggestions.

The court can also have an experts committee set up if the need arises, added the CJI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.