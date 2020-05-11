Delhi: In viral chat, police say girl pretended to be boy

“Investigation revealed the Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl and a boy in which the former is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named ‘Siddharth’.” “Investigation revealed the Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl and a boy in which the former is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named ‘Siddharth’.”

While investigating the ‘Bois Locker Room’ case, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police stumbled on purported screenshots of a Snapchat conversation between two individuals suggesting sexual assault of a girl. The screenshots were circulated on social media, and gave the impression that they were between two boys. However, DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said on Sunday, “Investigation revealed the Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl and a boy in which the former is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named ‘Siddharth’.”

Roy said the screenshots are not linked to the Bois Locker Room case, but were circulated online around the same time. He said no FIR will be filed as “both are juveniles”.

Talking about the Snapchat screenshots, the DCP said the girl used the “fake identity of a male and suggested in the chat a plan to sexually assault herself” so she could “check the reaction of the boy and the strength of his character”.

Roy said that while this conversation is not part of the Bois Locker Room Instagram group, it got mixed up with the case due to its “sensational nature and availability in different student groups”.

Both minors and known to each other. Roy said that the boy “declined to participate in the ‘sexual assault plan’ suggested by the girl (posing as a boy) and stopped responding to the chat”. Roy said, “The boy took a screenshot of the chat and reported it to his friends, and also to the girl (who was posing as a boy). The girl did not report it to anyone, but another person he sent the screenshot to posted it on their Instagram story, from where it got circulated to others.”

According to police, the two minors were approached after the screenshots came to light. A police officer said that the girl “confessed to the police that she sent the Snapchat texts to test her male friend”.

“Although, creating a fake ID is wrong but her intent was not malicious, so we are not filing any complaint,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, in the Bois Locker Room case, the Cyber Cell has arrested the group admin, apprehended a juvenile, and examined 24 students. Roy said, “Partial information about three Instagram group members has been shared by the intermediary, and further technical details are being collected. Devices that were seized during the investigation have been sent for forensic analyses.”

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR following a complaint about a private Instagram group, where teenage boys from prominent South Delhi schools allegedly discussed girls’ body parts and shared their photos. The purported screenshots from the group, ‘Bois Locker Room’, were shared on social media on May 3 and the Cyber Cell took suo motu cognizance of the matter and filed an FIR. A complaint was also submitted by a South Delhi school to the police.

