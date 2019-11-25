In videos, three ‘missing’ NCP MLAs pledge loyalty to both Sharad Pawar, Ajit

The NCP on Sunday released the videos of three of its five MLAs who have likely aligned themselves with Ajit Pawar. While the three in the video have sworn their allegiance to the NCP, the party is still unsure about where their loyalties lie, as all three have sworn allegiance to party chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit.

NCP leaders on Sunday morning claimed they had the support of a total of 48 more MLAs. Other than Ajit Pawar, the party had not been able to contact five other MLAs all day on Saturday. The five were Dindori MLA Narhari Zirwal, Shahpur MLA Daulat Daroda, Amalner MLA Anil Patil, Kalwan MLA Nitin Pawar and Ahmedpur MLA Babasaheb Patil.

Missing complaints had been filed for Daroda and Nitin Pawar by their respective family members on Saturday. The three, who are presently not in Maharashtra and are likely in Delhi, shot a video which was subsequently circulated on social media by their followers and the NCP’s official social media handles to claim they had returned to the fold.

Nitin Pawar, a first-time MLA from the reserved Kalwan constituency in North Maharashtra, released a video in which he claimed that he was with both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

“I am with Pawar saheb, Ajit dada and the NCP,” Nitin Pawar said in the video.

Nitin Pawar is the son of late A T Pawar, a tribal leader of the area and a five time MLA who was elected thrice on an NCP ticket and twice on BJP ticket. His sister in law also recently joined the BJP and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Dindori.

Locals claim that due to his family’s long political links with BJP, Pawar would have no hesitation in joining hands with the party.

The other video that was posted on Sunday was by Daroda. The four-time MLA represents the tribal constituency of Shahpur in Thane district. Daroda had quit the Sena just before the Assembly elections to join the NCP. A missing complaint was filed in the Shahapur police station for Daroda on Saturday evening.

“I do not plan to leave the party. I will abide by the decision taken by Sharad Pawar and Ajit dada,” Daroda can be heard saying in the video.

Similarly Balasaheb Patil, a two time MLA from Ahmedpur in Latur, who had earlier been with the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha before joining the NCP, also released a video where he said that his allegiance was with both the Pawars. “I am a follower of Sharad Pawar and will be in the future as well. Evan Ajit Dada is with us,” Patil says in the video.

While the Sharad Pawar camp circulated the videos to show that the MLAs were all with it, the videos also served the interests of Ajit Pawar who is trying hard to project that there is no split in the party, and that he remains the head of the NCP legislative party. Despite circulating the videos, NCP insiders said they are not sure about the loyalty of the three.