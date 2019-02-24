In video, Baghpat BJP chief ‘claims to transfer cops’

A video purportedly showing BJP’s Baghpat district president Ved Pal Upadhyay (50) claiming to have transferred seven inspectors in-charge of different police stations of the district has been widely shared on social media. The district police chief, however, rejected the claim, terming it baseless.

Upadhyay had reportedly made the statement while addressing a gathering at Tanda village in Baghpat. He was appointed the district president around four months back replacing Sanjay Khokhar.

In the video, Upadhyay is seen saying, “Jab se zilla ki kamaan mere haath me aayi hai shayad pehli baar yahan saat inspector yaani saat thane 22 din pehle maine change kiye. Pata kar lo is baath ka (Since I took charge of the district, this is the first time that seven inspectors have been transferred by me. This was done 22 days back and you can check it).”

When contacted, Upadhyay said, “Around two weeks back, I had addressed a public meeting at Tanda village. I spoke for around an hour and someone picked up just a few lines and portrayed it in a wrong way. On request of people, I used to make calls to inspectors of police stations for help. I did not make the statement that I got seven inspectors transferred.”

Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said, “Upadhyay’s statement is baseless and irresponsible. There is no need for an inquiry into the matter.”

When contacted, BJP spokesperson, Chandramohan, said that he has no knowledge about any such statement or video.”