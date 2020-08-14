In video, Aligarh SHO seen asking why he was hit, MLA says ‘what else should I do’

The crowd outside Gonda police station on Wednesday. (Express)

A day after the SHO of Gonda police station in Aligarh was suspended for allegedly assaulting BJP MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi, two videos have surfaced where SHO Anuj Kumar Saini is purportedly heard asking the Iglas MLA why he beat him up and tore his uniform. The BJP MLA is purportedly seen replying what else should he do “when injustice has been done to his workers”.

SHO Saini was suspended and SP (Aligarh Rural) Atul Sharma transferred Wednesday after BJP workers led by Aligarh MP Satish Gautam protested at Gonda police station, alleging that police manhandled Sahyogi.

According to police, the SHO has said that the MLA, who came to police station in connection with an August 2 clash between two communities, hit him first.

IG (Aligarh Range) Deepak Ratan, who is probing the incident, said he has taken cognizance of the videos. “But I would like to underline that the videos are not of the incident, but were shot after the incident,” the IG said.

In a 2.55-minute video, SHO Saini is heard asking the MLA why he hit him. The MLA says, “Listen to me. Since the time you have taken charge… you have done no work except taking money.” The SHO then asks, “Why did you beat me on entering the police station?” To this, the MLA says, “Tell me one thing… My Hindu worker was in the hospital for 15 days. I told you not to file cross (FIR). But you still did. On whose directions…”

The SHO repeats the question. The MLA says, “You have not done a single work for me. Then, what else should I do? You take everything lightly.”

The SHO says, “You are coming and tearing my uniform and breaking my nameplate. Do you know the punishment for this?” “You can do anything against me. You can lock me up. I know my duties,” the MLA is heard saying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.