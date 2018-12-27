In Vadodara police’s dos & don’ts for New Year’s Eve, a message of ‘sanskar’

Vadodara police on Wednesday issued a notification imposing prohibition on “consumption of intoxicating drinks, indecent behaviour, rash driving” in a list of dos and don’ts, to be followed during celebrations for the New Year, saying that “such celebrations have an adverse effect on children and the ‘susanskari’ (well-cultured) society”.

The notification, issued by Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Ghalaut stated, “Every year, under the pretext of celebrations for December 31 to welcome the new year, anti-social elements, either by themselves or through people known to them organise various kinds of parties. During such parties, the celebrations include consumption of intoxicating drinks, indulging in indecent behaviour or posture.”

“Such kind of celebrations have an adverse effect on children and the ‘susanskari’ (well-cultured) society” the notification further reads.

To keep a tab on such celebrations, as per the notification, prohibitions have been imposed on consumption of intoxicating drinks and indecent behaviour in the public that will effect children, rash driving or any stunts performed on the road.

The order further recommends usage of loudspeakers or bursting of crackers in such a way that no one in the neighbourhood is disturbed. Use of loudspeakers has been prohibited in open spaces after 10 pm.

The notification also makes it compulsory for all the organisers to install CCTV cameras on the premises of any party venue.

“All those people who are organising these events have to take permission from the police. So far we have permitted seven organisers. To keep a check, we will deploy 1,000 police personnel, including more than 150 female police personnel, across the city. We will also use 200 breath analysers on these days,” Ghalaut said.

The order will remain in effect from December 30 midnight to January 2, 2019 midnight. Those found in violation of these orders will be punishable under Section 131 of the Gujarat Police Act, punishment for which varies from fine or imprisonment up to three months.