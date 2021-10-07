In Uttarakhand, PM Narendra Modi to launch oxygen plants

During an event at AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under PM-CARES to the country.

“This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit,” the PM tweeted.

The Uttarakhand Governor and Chief Minister, along with the Union Health Minister, will be present when the Prime Minister addresses the gathering on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the PM’s visit will be beneficial for the development of Uttarakhand. Dhami on Wednesday visited AIIMS and inspected preparations for the programme.