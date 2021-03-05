In Uttarakhand budget, focus on infra, health and education

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Thursday presented a Rs 57400-crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal with a focus on infrastructure development, health and education sectors.

The budget appears to be aimed at preventing migration from the hills and border areas, with the state looking at creating livelihood opportunities in these regions and boosting health and education infrastructure.

The budget estimate for 2021-22 is 7.23 per cent higher than the estimate for the current fiscal.

Presenting the budget, the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the road to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ passes through ‘Atmnirbhar Uttarakhand’ and for that, the government has made efforts to make the state economy “self-reliant”.

An allocation of more than Rs 6,000 crore has been made for 28 schemes related to infrastructure development. This is followed by allocation of about Rs 3,800 crore for medical, health and family welfare; Rs 1,400 crore for education, Rs 1,152.88 crore for pensions under social welfare department, Rs 484 crore for the farming sector and Rs 455 crore for environment.

The fiscal deficit, the government said, is estimated to be Rs 8984.53 crore — 3.23 per cent of the estimated Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

For the farming sector, the government has earmarked Rs 87.56 crore under the Traditional Agriculture Development scheme with an aim to double farmers’ income by 2022. A provision of Rs 245 crore has been made for payment of sugarcane prices. Also, a provision of Rs 25 crore has been made for the new Chief Minister Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana under which green fodder will be provided to women at cheaper price from ration and fair price shops.

Budgetary provisions for infrastructure development include an allocation of Rs 1511.23 crore for creation of capital assets under the Public Works Department and Rs 954.75 crore for creation of assets under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. A provision of Rs 181 crore has been made for aviation development and expansion.

A provision of Rs 24 crore has been made to provide free shoes and bags to students from Classes I to VIII. An allocation of Rs 272 crore has been made for MGNREGS, Rs 94 crore for National Rural Livelihood Mission and Rs 40 crore for the self-employment scheme. A sum of Rs 18 crore has been earmarked for the migration prevention scheme.

The Chief Minister tabled the budget during the Assembly session at summer capital Gairsain. He also announced that Gairsain will be made the third division in the state — at present, 13 districts of the state are divided between Kumaon and Garhwal divisions.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Indira Hridayesh said, “This budget is a disappointment for all sections of society. No measures have been brought to give relief to people from price rise.”