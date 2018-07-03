In Uttar Pradesh tomorrow: Eye on polls, Amit Shah takes feedback from ‘Lok Sabha Toli’

Amit Shah, known for his meticulous planning before elections, has already covered 395 Lok Sabha constituencies. Amit Shah, known for his meticulous planning before elections, has already covered 395 Lok Sabha constituencies.

By July 22, BJP chief Amit Shah will complete the first round of stock-taking of the ‘Lok Sabha Toli’ he has created in every parliamentary constituency across the country, and the feedback will be the basis for the final strategy of the party’s electoral strategy in the 2019 polls.

Shah, who has named the newly chosen teams ‘Lok Sabha Toli’, has already assessed their functioning in 18 states. He will go to Kerala on Tuesday and Uttar Pradesh on July 4 and July 5 (Mirzapur and Agra, respectively).

Shah, known for his meticulous planning before elections, has already covered 395 Lok Sabha constituencies. He will complete the first round of stock-taking with visits to Maharashtra and Goa, sources said. He has already reviewed the performance of Tolis in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Dadar Nagar Haveli and North Eastern states barring Assam.

Shah had convened the core group committees and Toli members to take feedback. Sources said that such teams were created for earlier elections too, but this time Shah has named them Tolis. On Tuesday, when Shah visits Kerala, one of the main agendas will be to take stock of preparations for Lok Sabha polls and work out strategies, party sources said. He will attend the party’s core committee meeting and address leaders from selected districts. He will also assess the performance of his teams in Lakshadweep.

Apart from the usual election work, these teams are expected to coordinate with opinion-makers, social media activists and intellectuals in their respective constituencies to reinforce the party’s strength and network at the ground level. “The party president is closely monitoring the functioning of these teams, giving them directions and guidance regularly, keeping a tab on their activities and involvement and their outreach bids. The final strategy of the party for the Lok Sabha elections will be prepared on the basis of the feedback he gets from them,” said a party source.

The special teams will verify voters’ list in every booth in their constituencies and elect two dozen members from SC, ST and OBC communities. Sources said booths will be the focus of the BJP’s election strategy and network of vistaraks.

The Tolis have also been asked to maintain “warm ties” with local media and opinion-makers.

