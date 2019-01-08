In Uttar Pradesh, junior allies to BJP: Will quit alliance

Hours after the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) walked out of the BJP alliance in Assam, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Apna Dal (Sonelal) Monday threatened to part ways if the BJP did not change its attitude to smaller parties in the alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

While Backward Classes Welfare minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar gave the BJP a 100-day ultimatum to fulfil his demands of implementing reservation within the 27 per cent OBC quota, Apna Dal (S) coordinator and union minister Anupriya Patel said that her party may take “any decision” of the state BJP leadership continued to ignore her party workers.

“Every time there is an election, the BJP gets votes with help from allies. Later, they refuse to take the allies along. The Apna Dal has come to know this now but I know it for last 21 months.

Be it the Shiv Sena, Upendra Kushwaha or Ram Vilas Paswan, none of them are in an understanding with the BJP at present,” Rajbhar told The Indian Express on the sidelines of a monthly party meet in Lucknow.

“If the BJP wants to take us along in the polls we are ready, otherwise we are going to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats on our own. If the BJP implements quota within the 27 per cent reservation then only we are with them,” he said.

He also threatened to part ways with the BJP if they did not meet his demands within 100 days. “If they do not implement our quota demand, I will part ways with the BJP. The committee (Social Justice Committee) report is already with the Chief Minister and he should implement that,” he said.

Recently, a four-member social justice committee has reportedly recommended that 79 OBC communities should be subdivided into three categories. As per the recommendation, the categories should be Backward Class, Most Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class with respectively seven per cent, 11 per cent and nine per cent reservation.

Taking a dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath, Rajbhar said, “There was a time when we had an understanding but it cannot continue anymore. You be angry or happy, we now have our separate ways. Yogi has only to save cows and I have to give education to the poor. We are different.”

Earlier, speaking at the inauguration of her party office at 1-A Mall Avenue, Anupriya said her party did not have complaints with the central BJP leadership but rather with the party unit in UP. Denying the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee report, she said that the distribution of quota within the 27 per cent OBC quota should be on the basis of the population of every community.

“We are not going to compromise with the honour of our workers. Our party has always fulfilled the coalition dharma and we will keep doing so. We raise the demands of our workers at every forum but our workers were ignored. Now, we had to come to the media,” she said.

Apna Dal (S) president Ashish Patel suggested that instead of worrying about of the Opposition alliance, the state BJP leadership should think about their own allies.