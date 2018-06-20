Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
  In Uttar Pradesh, 34 traffic policemen fined for chewing tobacco on duty

In Uttar Pradesh, 34 traffic policemen fined for chewing tobacco on duty

The cops were fined for chewing tobacco on duty, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and putting dark tints on their car windows.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 7:02:58 pm
A special drive was launched by UP police three days ago to catch the traffic cops violating the rules, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Vipin Tada, said. (Express Photo/Representational)

As many as 34 traffic police cops in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district have been fined for chewing tobacco on duty and putting dark tints on their car windows. A special drive was launched by UP police three days ago to catch the traffic cops violating the rules, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Vipin Tada, said.

Tada and his officers disguised themselves as students to hunt for violaters in police uniforms. The cops were fined for chewing tobacco on duty, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and putting dark tints on their car windows, he said.

He further said that the police personnel should set an example for the people by following all traffic rules.

Citing police reports, Tada said that in the last four years, 1,871 accidents took place in which 966 people died, many of which were due to traffic laws violation.

