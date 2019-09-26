At US event, India targets Pakistan for using terrorism as ‘legitimate tool of statecraft’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Pakistan for promoting terrorism as a ‘legitimate tool of statecraft’ to get India to the negotiating table. Speaking at a think tank Council event on Foreign Relations in New York on Wednesday, Jaishankar claimed it is difficult to negotiate with a very challenging neighbour.

When asked about Kashmir and how he looks to manage New Delhi’s relationship with Islamabad, Jaishankar replied that Kashmir is one issue while negotiations with Pakistan on a hot of other issues.

“Well you used two keywords and I would like to begin by differentiating that. One was Kashmir and other was Pakistan. And I’ll tell you why I do that. I don’t think that the fundamental issue between India and Pakistan is Kashmir. I think it’s part of the issues between us,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Reiterating his stand, Jaishankar said the issue for India is how it can talk to a country that is promoting terrorism.

“Of course everyone wants to talk to their neighbour. The issue is, how do I talk to a country that is conducting terrorism and which frankly I would say follows a policy of implausible deniability,” he added.

The minister stressed that the history of India and Pakistan is not ‘normal’. Despite being neighbours, Pakistan does not trade with India, both nations are members of the WTO but will not extend MFN status to each other, even though they are legally obliged to do the same.

“You have a neighbour who would not allow you connectivity. So we have, for example, the potential to use Pakistan to transit on to Afghanistan, Iran but they will not allow you that connectivity,” he said. “So it’s a very challenging neighbour,” he concluded.

Calling it is unacceptable, the minister emphasised that a state should not use terrorism as a tool to pressurise its neighbour to come to the negotiation table.

“Now, all of that you could still handle if they then don’t do the one thing which is actually unacceptable in the world today, which is to conduct terrorism, as in their eyes, a legitimate tool of statecraft as a way of pressurising you to come to the negotiating table,” he said adding, “It’s not acceptable today as a sort of norm of international relations anymore. You have terrorism in different parts of the world, but there’s no part of the world where the country uses it consciously, deliberately as a large scale industry against its neighbour.”

On the question of suspension of cricketing ties between the two countries, Jaishankar said, ‘it’s very difficult in real life to separate the issues’.

He highlighted the recent terror attacks like Uri, Pathankot and Pulwama Jaishankar said, “If the dominant narrative of a relationship is of terrorism, suicide bombings, violence and then you say, ‘okay, guys, now tea break, let’s go and play cricket’. That’s a very hard narrative to sell to people.”

“So this is a democracy, the sentiments of people do matter. And the one message I don’t want to give is, you do terrorism by night and it’s business as usual by day. And, unfortunately, that’s the message I would give if I were to follow this one (allow cricket matches between India and Pakistan,” he said.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after India ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to abrogate Article 370 evoked a strong response from Islamabad, which reacted by downgrading ties with India and expelling the Indian ambassador.

Pakistan has been trying to make raise the Kashmir issue at international forums but New Delhi has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K was an “internal matter”

(With inputs from PTI)