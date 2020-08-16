In UP village, girl found raped, eyes gouged out, tongue slit

An FIR has been registered for murder and two persons have been arrested, the police said. IPC Section for rape and POCSO Act will be invoked, the police said, as the postmortem report has reportedly confirmed sexual assault. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed, her eyes gauged out and tongue slit, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at a village close to the Nepal border.

The victim’s family found the body in a sugarcane field — reportedly owned by one of the accused — after a brief search, the police said. She had earlier gone missing after leaving home on some errand.

An FIR has been registered for murder and two persons have been arrested, the police said. IPC Section for rape and POCSO Act will be invoked, the police said, as the postmortem report has reportedly confirmed sexual assault.

Police officials confirmed invoking the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

Sources said a stole was wrapped around the girl’s neck, her eyes were gauged out and the tongue was slit.

BSP chief Mayawati condemned the incident and asked what the difference is between the governments of Samajwadi Party and the present BJP administration under Yogi Adityanath if such incidents keep happening.

Bhim Army chief Chandra-shekhar Azad alleged that Dalit oppression is at its peak under the Adityanath government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.