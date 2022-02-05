In UP, SP-RLD candidate faces sedition charge over poll slogans

MARKING A dubious first in the run-up to the UP elections, the sedition charge has been levelled against the Opposition SP-RLD alliance candidate from Bijnor, Dr Neeraj Chaudhary, based on a video that surfaced online of his supporters shouting slogans during a “mass contact” programme.

While the local police claimed in the FIR that the video shows Chaudhary’s supporters raising slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”, the candidate denied the charge and said they were hailing a close associate Aqib Ansari, who is the husband of a corporator, with slogans of “Aqib bhai zindabad”.

Chaudhary blamed the BJP’s IT cell for “twisting the slogans”. The BJP denied the allegation, terming it as “false”. The audio in the 12-second video clip is partially unclear but slogans of “Aqib bhai zindabad” can be heard.

Chaudhary (51) is a popular doctor in the area and first-time candidate. Apart from IPC section 124-A (sedition), the charges against him include those under sections 295-A related to insulting religious beliefs, 153-A on promoting enmity between different groups, and various sections of Epidemic Disease Act and Disaster Management Act.

According to police, the video is from Tuesday and the FIR was lodged on Thursday “after preliminary enquiry”. They have also booked Chaudhary’s supporters, who have not been identified. No one has been arrested.

Reacting to the case in a series of tweets in Hindi, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary hailed his party’s candidate and wrote: “Unhein yeh murkh video doctor karke deshdrohi sabit karney mein lagey hain (These fools are trying to project him as a traitor by doctoring the video).”

Asking voters to be “careful”, the RLD chief wrote: “New India mein ‘Aqib bhai zindabad’ ko ‘Pakistan zindabad’ bataya jata hai (In New India, ‘Aqib bhai zindabad’ is being portrayed as ‘Pakistan zindabad’).”

The complainant in the case is Sub Inspector Puspendra Singh from the City Kotwali station, who alleged that the accused were shouting “objectionable slogans” and “trying to disturb communal harmony and law and order of the area”. The candidate’s supporters were also seen violating Covid protocols by moving in groups and not using masks, Singh stated in the complaint.

Additional SP (Bijnor) Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh said the case has been lodged “on the basis of preliminary enquiry”. “During investigation, all allegations would be looked into. The video will also be sent to the forensic laboratory for examination,” he said.

Radhey Shyam, Station House Officer at City Kotwali, said that “a video went viral on social media on Thursday in which it is seen that in the presence of Neeraj Chaudhary, his 20-25 unidentified supporters were raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during canvassing for votes”.

According to Chaudhary, the police registered the case without listening to the audio in the clip. He said that he had been to the residence of Ansari in the Julahan-Kazipada area of Bijnor, along with his supporters, on Tuesday evening.

“Then, we went out to meet the public. On the way, my associates were raising slogans of ‘Jayant Chaudhary zindabad’, ‘Neeraj Chaudhary zindabad’, ‘Aqib Ansari zindabad’ and ‘Aqib bhai zindabad’. On coming to know that some people were trying to twist the slogans, I immediately called the police yesterday (Thursday) and sought an inquiry. I was shocked when told that the police have already booked me in a case,” he said.

Neeraj Chaudhary said he has filed a complaint against the police action with the Election Commission and the state poll panel. “I stated in my complaint that the district administration is working with the BJP and a fair election would not be possible. The BJP’s IT cell has released the video with malafide intention and the police, without verifying it, filed the FIR. I have asked the Election Commision to take action against police officials for framing me in a false case,” he said.

BJP’s Bijnor district president, Subhash Balmiki, said: “Neeraj Chaudhary is making false allegations against our party. These people (SP and RLD) are trying to polarise the atmosphere of the district and trying to shift blame on others.”

Scheduled to vote on February 14, the Bijnor constituency has around 3.84 lakh votes, including over 1.50 lakh from the Muslim community. The seat was won in 2017 by BJP’s Suchi Chaudhary, who is the party’s candidate this time, too.

Neeraj Chaudhary’s father, Tej Pal Singh, had won a state election as an Independent candidate from Chandpur in 1993. His mother Surekha contested unsuccessfully in 1996 as a BSP candidate.

“I joined RLD over a month ago. I have no political history and there is no criminal case against me. By lodging a sedition case against me, the police are trying to ruin my career. It is surprising that despite lodging the FIR, the police are not arresting me,” Chaudhary said.