In UP, police rescue four suspected cattle smugglers from mob attack

Four suspected cattle smugglers were rescued by the Uttar Pradesh police from a mob attack in Hathras district, the police said on Wednesday.

A thousand-strong crowd had reportedly gathered after the four men — identified as Manoj, Imran, Raju and Rashid, all residents of Sikandra Rao area in the district — were caught transporting a buffalo carcass at Nagla Mandhati village late on Tuesday evening, police said. The mob, police said, attacked the men for allegedly killing the animal by injecting some poisonous substance.

Hasayan police SHO Jitendra Kumar on Wednesday said that the four men had admitted to have stolen the animal and injecting it with poison. He said the buffalo was found dead when the mob caught them.

“All four accused were produced before a local court today, which sent them to jail…the carcass has been sent for autopsy,” the SHO said. He added that the four men had sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.

According to Kumar, a local resident had tipped the police on Tuesday evening that a mob had gathered at Nagla Mandhati village and were thrashing four men, who were caught carrying a buffalo carcass in a van.

“A heavy police force rushed to the village to find that a mob, of about 1,500-1,600 people, had gathered at the spot,” Kumar said. He added that the driver of the van had managed to escape.

The buffalo belonged to a farmer Narsingh Pal of Nagla Mandhati village.

