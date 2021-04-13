In UP panchayat elections, 3.4 lakh candidates and rising

WHILE ALL eyes have been on the bitterly contested Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, a phenomenally bigger exercise is on way in Uttar Pradesh, amid a fast-ticking Covid clock.

For just the first phase of panchayat elections in UP, for 2.21 lakh posts across 20 districts, Returning Officers are sifting through around 3.40 lakh nominations — with the process still far from done, as affidavits of candidates also have to be uploaded online this time. Officials expect the eventual numbers to go up to 3.50 lakh, much like in 2015. “If we compare just the block panchayat, zila panchayat and gram pradhan seats in the first phase, the number is 10 times that of the state’s Vidhan Sabha,” Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma said.

The interest is significant given that it is the first time all the major political parties are openly backing candidates for panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh — making the polls a virtual semi-final for the Assembly polls next year. Among those in the race are the Aam Aadmi Party, AIMIM and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party, which are making their debut in the statehe total number, across four phases, for close to 8.69 lakh posts is expected to reach around 17 lakh nominations. In comparison, around 4,850 candidates contested for the 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats in 2017.

Given the numbers, just getting the applicants to adhere to Covid norms is turning out to be a nightmare for officials, with Verma himself now down with the coronavirus. Photos have emerged of long queues and unruly crowds scrambling for forms before nomination deadlines, without masks and not following any social distancing.

The ruling BJP is going into the contest expecting some backlash over the new farm laws, especially in western UP. The party’s big guns, from state president Swatantra Dev Singh to national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, have been criss-crossing the state.

Among those in the panchayat race are a Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh; Srikala Singh, a BJP member and the wife of gangster-turned-politician and murder accused Dhananjay Singh; and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece Sandhya Yadav, backed by the BJP. The BJP on Sunday withdrew the candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of ex-BJP MP and rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Verma said there was another difference from previous years. “Earlier districts used to be distributed into four sections for four phases — in other words, they had a block-wise model. This year, there is a district-wise model, meaning one entire district is going to election in a single phase.”