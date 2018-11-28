In UP, man dragged out of police vehicle, beaten to death

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob, who pulled him out of a police van, in the presence of constables in Shamli’s Hathchoya village on Monday. The man, identified as Rajendra alias Monu, was allegedly drunk and creating a ruckus.

A purported video clip of the incident is being circulated on social media. The clip shows the victim sitting in a police vehicle, when a man in a blue shirt opens the door, and slaps him repeatedly. A policeman seated next to Rajendra holds him by the arm. The man is then seen opening the door and pulling Rajendra out of the vehicle.

Rajendra’s family alleged that six villagers, with whom he had quarrelled the previous day, beat him to death with lathis. But police claimed he died after suffering a head injury, saying that he fell from the roof of his house, around two hours after he was assaulted.

“The video clip posted on social media is incomplete. Rajendra managed to escape from the police van and was beaten up by the crowd. He did not die in police custody. We have ordered a departmental inquiry and have suspended two constables…The report of his death came around two hours after he got out of the van,” said Shamli SP Ajay Pratap Singh.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. We will only be able to ascertain the cause of his death once the report is in,” said Kairana Deputy SP Rajesh Tiwari.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Rajendra’s brother Ankit, an FIR under various IPC Sections including 302 (murder) and148 (rioting with armed weapons) was lodged at Jhinjhana police station against six people. One of them, identified as Aarif, the “main accused”, has been arrested.