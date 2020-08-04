In UP, journalist booked for unverified post online

Sankalp Neb claimed he was being “targeted” for reports that were not in favour of the administration. He said he had merely “re-posted” another person’s allegations in the form of a screenshot. (Representational) Sankalp Neb claimed he was being “targeted” for reports that were not in favour of the administration. He said he had merely “re-posted” another person’s allegations in the form of a screenshot. (Representational)

A journalist in UP’s Saharanpur district has been booked for allegedly sharing an unverified post on Twitter about the administration’s handling of Covid-19.

“We received a letter from the Chief Medical Officer’s office against the journalist, Sankalp Neb. It alleged that he had shared fake information with regards to the functioning of the administration. He has been booked under relevant Sections of the Epidemic Act and the IT Act,” Saharanpur DSP said Arvind Singh Pundir said.

The FIR reads, “On August 2, a message on Twitter was re-posted on social media by Neb. It said that in Saharanpur, negative Covid reports are being turned into positive so private hospitals can get government funds… The post was unverified and it was showing the government in a bad light.” Neb claimed he was being “targeted” for reports that were not in favour of the administration. He said he had merely “re-posted” another person’s allegations in the form of a screenshot.

