In UP court, complaint against Facebook heads for use of Indian symbols, letterheads of PM, President

A complaint has been registered in an Uttar Pradesh court against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and three others for using national symbols and letterheads of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its site without due permission.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh on Wednesday set November 12 as the next date of hearing when the petitioner lawyer Omkar’s statement would be recorded. Others named in the complaint are Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan.

The petitioner has further alleged that the social media giant runs an application which allows certain national symbols to be used without permission. He has submitted screenshots as evidence.

The petitioner has demanded that the named persons be punished for this offence as they were not only getting cheap popularity with the use of such symbols but were also earning a lot of money. “This has hurt my sentiments and has hurt national pride,” the petitioner has said.

