In UP, 1,000 new Covid-19 cases added in last 5 days — sharpest till date

Four more Covid-19 patients died — two in Parayagraj and one each in Meerut and Gorakhpur — in the last 24 hours. Four more Covid-19 patients died — two in Parayagraj and one each in Meerut and Gorakhpur — in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh breached 5,000 mark on Wednesday and reached 5,220 with 294 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

This was the fastest addition of 1,000 new cases in the state as it took only five days to reach from 4,000 to 5,000. For the last few thousands, the average number of days to add 1,000 new cases used to be around eight to nine days.

Other than 95 cases reported in Barabanki, the fresh cases included 21 in Ayodhya, 15 in Etawah, 12 in Parayagraj, 11 in Pratapgarh, 10 in Rampur, nine each in Agra and Bijnor, eight in Pilibhit, seven in Varanasi, six each in Meerut, Basti, Mathura, Ghazipur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, five each in Unnao and Ghaziabad, four each in Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Kaushambi, three in Chandauli, two each in Etah, Amroha, Lucknow, Noida, Sambhal and Siddharthnagar, and one each in Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Bahraich, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Kannauj, Fatehpur, Ambedkarnagar, Hardoi, Azamgarh and Ballia.

Meanwhile, four more Covid-19 patients died — two in Parayagraj and one each in Meerut and Gorakhpur — in the last 24 hours, taking the death count at 127. The highest fatalities have been reported in Agra till date (27), followed by Meerut (21) and Moradabad (11). With the recovery of 3,066 people, the state has now 2,027 active cases spread in all the 75 districts of the state.

