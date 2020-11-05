In UK, Shringla discusses terror, ‘emerging threats’

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardan Shringla met UK’s Acting NSA David Quarrey and they reviewed the progress of the nations’ growing cooperation in “security sector, fight against international terrorism and new and emerging threats and challenges”.

Shringla, who also met British Home Secretary Priti Patel and Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Tariq Ahmad, discussed the Commonwealth, UN and South Asia as well as the discussed India-UK bilateral agenda and consulted on regional and global issues.

Earlier, speaking at the think-tank Policy Exchange on the topic of “India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific” late on Tuesday, Shringla said the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit are “game changers” that have forced countries to think very carefully about geopolitical aspirations and how they define the course of future economic and political energies.

